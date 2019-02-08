Local state officials at opposite ends of ACUF ratings

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The American Conservative Union Foundation released its annual voting ratings for the North Carolina General Assembly this week, with a near repeat of last year’s results for the two Scotland County elected officials.

For State Sen. Tom McGinnis, his stature rose in 2018 when the ACUF put his ranking at 92 percent, compared with 82 percent in 2017. That also raised his lifetime ranking to 88 percent.

McGinnis was also honored with a Conservative Excellence Award for a rating between 90 and 100 percent.

In the House, Rep. Garland Pierce didn’t fare as well with the ACUF in 2018, but his rating remained almost stagnant from the year before. In 2017, Pierce’s rating was 24 percent; in 2018, that rating rose to 25 percent. He has a lifetime rating of 18 percent.

“In the 2018 session, lawmakers of the North Carolina General Assembly rejected Gov. Cooper’s problematic budget proposal and instead passed a budget that could garner the votes necessary to cut taxes and reduce wasteful spending,” said ACUF Chairman Matt Schlapp. “Legislators also reduced health care costs for everyone by allowing nonprofits to offer health benefit plans that aren’t burdened with disastrous Obamacare insurance mandates. We salute North Carolina lawmakers who continue to show a commitment to conservative solutions despite the governor’s resistance to fiscal responsibility and a freer market in health care.”

ACUF’s Ratings—both federal and state—are an initiative of ACUF’s Center for Legislative Accountability.

The average score for Republican North Carolina representatives was 90 percent in 2018, while 57 percent of all representatives earned awards for scoring 80 percent or better. The average score for Republican North Carolina senators in 2018 was 97 percent. More than 62 percent of North Carolina senators earned awards and the overall average rating for the North Carolina General Assembly in 2018 was 70.94 percent.

