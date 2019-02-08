Fighting for ‘the least of these’

LAURINBURG — A trip to Barnes & Noble to pick up a book was the beginning of a pursuit toward a law degree for Brandi Jones Bullock. She said she “probably always wanted to to be an attorney,” but the journey was a long one that had a few stops along the way.

That journey took her away from home, then led her back again.

Bullock was born and raised in Scotland County. Her family roots are deep in Laurinburg, going back several generations — including her grandfather, who was a farmer on land near where Scotland High School now sits.

“I now own my family’s home, where I grew up, and my mother still lives there,” Bullock said. “So this really is home.”

But after graduating from Scotland High School in 1996, she left home to attend The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to pursue a degree in history.

“I always loved history, and I had two very good history teachers in high school who gave me that passion for it,” Bullock said.

Once she received her degree, Bullock chose a teaching career and was soon hired as a history teacher for the Durham Public Schools, which kept her more than 100 miles from home.

While teaching, Bullock was put on two long-term suspension panels, which were charged with overseeing the discipline of students.

“That got me in trouble a couple of times, because I just don’t believe in the long-term suspension of students if it can be helped,” she said. “We’re in the business of educating, not suspending.

“I saw a lot of issues and problems with policies, so I decided to get out,” Bullock added.

That’s when she went to Barnes & Noble to purchase a book on the Law School Admission Test — an integral part of law school admission in the United States. The test is designed specifically to assess key skills needed for success in law school, including reading comprehension, analytical reasoning and logical reasoning.

But getting herself prepared for a potential shot at law school was only half of Bullock’s challenge.

“I had to talk with my husband about it, because it was a little daunting to consider going to law school when we had a 2-year-old and 1-year-old,” she said. “But he was very supportive.”

Bullock was accepted to law school at N.C. Central University in Durham and quickly enrolled. During her time there, she served as an intern for the Attorney General’s Office and the State Board of Education, where she wrote statutes and administration codes.

“It was all good experience,” Bullock said.

After graduation, she was offered a position with a Durham law firm — but her heart still yearned to return home.

“People in Durham don’t need any more attorneys, there are already so many up there,” Bullock said. “But here in Scotland County, there is a need for attorneys who will help people.”

So she searched for and found office space on South Main Street in downtown Laurinburg and opened her own law office in 2014. That began two years of a nearly daily spinning of her vehicle’s odometer — more than 200 miles round trip.

“Coming home was a blessing, but I was really only partially here,” Bullock said. “I commuted between Durham and Laurinburg almost daily for two years, which was really draining.”

After discussing it with her husband — and 20 years away from home — the family moved back to Laurinburg in 2016.

Bullock set up her law firm as a light for those in need, and in the nearly five years since being here, she said she has seen it all.

“Being an attorney is a little different than I expected,” she said. “We see so many people who have problems of all kinds and, as an attorney, you feel you have their life in your hands — it can keep you up at night.

“But this community needs me,” she added. “I don’t mean that like it may sound, but we need to advocate for the least of these.”

Bullock said the type of law she enjoys practicing most is in the area of juvenile delinquency and DSS/foster care — anything to help children.

“I love kids and truly want to help them,” she said.

In September, Bullock’s spirit and determination — like so many others in Scotland County — was tested when Hurricane Florence blew through the region, followed closely behind by Tropical Storm Michael in October.

“My office was flooded pretty badly,” she said.

Bullock began the process of considering a renovation, but was also open to moving — and soon, an opportunity arose. She heard that the historic Laurinburg and Southern Railroad building (located at 204 Railroad St.) near the Scotland County Courthouse was up for sale, and she jumped on it.

“Between my need for office space and love of history, this building fit the bill,” Bullock said.

It didn’t take long to strike a deal with the McNair family, which built the brick building in the early 1900s and owned it for more than 100 years. In fact, the McNair’s still rent a space from Bullock in the two-story building where their family once operated the railroad business.

But office space is only part of the plans for her new building.

“I have a lot of plans for the building and the property that came with it,” Bullock said. “I want to put apartments upstairs, rent to a couple of small businesses downstairs, hopefully build an apartment complex next door and more.”

It’s a grand plan that Bullock knows will take time, but she has a single reason for pursuing it.

“I want to be truly invested in this community,” she said.

