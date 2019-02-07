Hemphill appointed to state position

LAURINBURG — Carver Middle School Principal Mary Hemphill will be leaving Scotland County Schools next month after accepting a new challenge with the state.

Hemphill told her staff on Wednesday that she has been appointed to a job with the State Department of Education as the education program director for K-12. The new position will be focused on computer science and technology, as well as the STEM initiative across the state.

“I’m just so honored to take the position,” Hemphill said. “I’ve put in a lot of hard work and I’m excited to be working with the new initiative.”

Her last day at Carver will be March 29 and she will begin her new position on April 1.

During her time at Scotland County Schools Hemphill has left her mark. She began in 2015 as principal for I. Ellis Johnson Elementary, where she was named the Sandhills Principal of the Year for the 2016-17 school year.

She also began the work of raising the elementary school’s report card rating from an F to a C — just under a B — in two years, which lead to the school being named as a Model School for 2018 by the International Center for Leadership in Education.

Hemphill took on the position as principal at Carver in 2017 and, along with current IEJ principal LaTonya McLean, spoke at the national Model School Conference as keynote speakers in June 2018.

The two had the opportunity to highlight the great gains being made by IEJ during their “F to Efficacy” presentation. The presentation was an opportunity to shine the spotlight on the hard work of students, teachers, staff, parents, and families that ensure students success.

“I’m grateful for my time in Scotland County and I’ll still be here for a little while,” Hemphill said. “But I’m looking forward to helping students across North Carolina.”

