Scotland High senior headed to NASCAR Technical Institute summer program

LAURINBURG — A Scotland High School senior has his immediate future all mapped, thanks to an opportunity that will take him to Mooresville this summer.

Joshua Hollis is set to begin classes at NASCAR Technical Institute shortly after his graduation in June.

While many of his peers are unsure about their futures or scrambling to finish college applications, Hollis is now looking ahead to a career in motorsports and automotive technology. He already has a leg up on that career, having completed NASCAR Tech’s Ignite Program last summer.

NASCAR Tech is one of Universal Technical Institute’s 13 campuses nationwide.

During that three-week Ignite Program, students sampled NASCAR Tech and UTI classes hands-on and had the opportunity to earn course credits in advance of graduating from high school. The Ignite curriculum emphasizes the high-tech nature of the transportation industry and lets students meet UTI graduates and local employers, and explore career opportunities.

Hollis said he wants to build a career in automotive technology.

“I plan to start working at a dealership, but eventually I’d like to own my own shop,” said Hollis. “I love working around cars and learning more about my passion and hobby.”

NASCAR Tech Campus President Jennifer Bergeron said the Ignite Program introduces high school students to a career they’ll love and helps UTI meet industry demand for automotive technicians.

“Our employer partners are telling us they need more trained technicians, so Ignite is a great way to introduce high school students to UTI and the high-tech, good paying jobs and career opportunities available across the transportation sector,” said Bergeron. “Our Ignite graduates are excited to start school, and they’ll be able to graduate even faster thanks to the course credit they earned over the summer.”

Most recently, the federal government tripled its estimate for the number of transportation technicians needed nationwide by 2026. According to new projections, there will be more than 1.2 million job openings in the automotive, diesel and collision repair industries. To help reach that total, the transportation industry will have to fill more than 120,000 technician job openings annually on average.

The Ignite program will be returning to NASCAR Tech in Summer 2019. For more information, visit www.uti.edu/programs/ignite.

