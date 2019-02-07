RichmondCC connects students facing financial challenges with federal grants

McGinnis McGinnis

HAMELET – Richmond Community College has been able to assist 23 students overcome unforeseen emergencies that might have prevented them from completing their training or coursework.

Vice President for Student Services Sharon Goodman reported on the allocation of funds from the Finish Line Grant and the Hurricane Florence relief fund at the Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday.

Goodman said RichmondCC has used $9,282 from the Finish Line Grant to help 11 students with financial obstacles such as transportation, textbooks, tuition and living expenses.

Up to $7 million of federal funds have been made available to students at all 58 community colleges in North Carolina for the 2018-19 academic year through the Finish Line Grant. It assists students who have completed 50 percent or more of their degree or credential overcome emergencies that have gotten in the way of them graduating and crossing the “finish line.”

Goodman said RichmondCC has awarded $14,129 from the Hurricane Florence fund to help 13 students with transportation and living expenses. The General Assembly approved last October a special allocation of $5 million to help students at 21 community colleges in North Carolina that were affected by the hurricane.

“We’ve had many students facing issues, especially due to flooding, from Hurricane Florence,” Goodman said. “We’ve heard a lot of tough stories, so I’m glad we’ve been able to reach out to these students and help them.”

President Dale McInnis said RichmondCC has reallocated some of its hurricane relief money to other community colleges that were hit harder by the hurricane and have fully exhausted their allocations.

Student success reports

The Board of Trustees also received several positive reports on student enrollment and graduation and retention rates.

“Our spring enrollment is up significantly from last year, which is bucking the trend,” McInnis said. “Many community colleges across the state are still struggling to stop the downward trend and get enrollment numbers up.”

McInnis also reported that more students at RichmondCC are graduating in less time, saving them both time and money.

“All these reports speak to the success of our students and the faculty and staff supporting our students. This is a reflection of everybody’s collective effort for student success and the critical action plan we put together last year in response to a dip in our enrollment,” McInnis added.

Upcoming events

Board members were also given dates to save for upcoming events at the College. These events include:

— Craig Morgan Concert: Feb. 23 starting at 6:30 p.m. for VIP Club members and show time at 7:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium; part of the Fidelity Bank Classic Rock ‘N Country Music Series

— Hotel California–Eagles Tribute Band: March 5 starting at 6:30 p.m. for VIP Club members and show time at 7:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium; part of the Fidelity Bank Classic Rock ‘N Country Music Series

— RichmondCC Guarantee Celebration & Open House: March 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium; free and open to the public

— Broadway Tonight Live: March 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium

— Scotty McCreery Concert: March 29 starting at 6:30 p.m. for VIP Club members and show time at 7:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium; part of the Fidelity Bank Classic Rock ‘N Country Music Series

— The Next Generation Leahy: April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium

— The Gala and Citizen of the Year Banquet: April 13 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium; honoring Board of Trustee and Foundation Director Dean Nichols; live entertainment by Jim Quick & The Coastline Band

For information about these events or tickets to shows, call the College at (910) 410-1700 or visit www.richmondcc.edu.

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.

McGinnis https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_DaleMcInnis.jpg McGinnis