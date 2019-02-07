Consider the love of God and praise Him

The psalm is one of triumph, celebrating the greatness of God and Jerusalem, His holy city. It is significant that this psalm reads in a circular fashion, beginning and ending with praise to God.

It is only right that God should be praised in all the earth, but the psalmist emphasizes praise in “the city of our God.”

Bible scholars believe this psalm was written after the Assyrian army gathered to attack Jerusalem, but failed in the attempt to lay siege to the city. The city is elevated and so it is somewhat isolated, making it easy to see, yet difficult to attack.

The city is distinguished as the “holy mountain” because God has laid claim to it. In the first place, it is clear that God owns the city. God owns every city and He is present everywhere, but God chose Jerusalem to be a special city for Himself.

This fact is supported elsewhere in the psalms where we read: “For the Lord hath chosen Zion; he hath desired it for his habitation. This is my rest forever: here will I dwell; for I have desired it” (Psalm 132:13-14). The all-powerful, all-present God is especially pleased to dwell in Jerusalem.

In the New Testament, Christ Jesus said, “Swear not at all; neither by heaven; for it is God’s throne: nor by the earth; for it is his footstool: neither by Jerusalem; for it is the city of the great King” (Matthew 5:34-35). To swear by Jerusalem is to swear by God.

God made Himself known as a refuge in the city. With the special presence of God, Jerusalem is the seat of religion, and all who worship Him will find He is their refuge. In a way, this is a picture of Christ and His church as this is His special dwelling place and we find Him to be our refuge day after day.

Looking in the past, the psalmist remembered hearing the testimonies of God’s love and power. It was reassuring that God’s love was steadfast. As we compare what we have been told of God’s love with what we have experienced for ourselves, do we find God is less than we expected? Of course not. He has saved us and He dwells among us. Truly, God is our refuge.

As God is present throughout the earth, He is praised everywhere because His “right hand is full of righteousness.” We have seen how this has come to pass with the spread of the gospel being carried to all the world.

His right hand of righteousness might be seen as the Lord Jesus Christ who is at the right hand of God the Father. The righteousness in His hand is precious because it is imputed, or given, to all who believe in Jesus as Lord and Savior.

Be careful to think about all the Lord has done for us, and tell the next generation what He has done. He is “our God forever and ever” and He will never cease to be our guide.

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]