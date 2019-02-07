Trying to love two isn’t right

Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner

Next week, on Thursday, we will be celebrating the holiday we call Valentine’s Day — a time when tangible gifts of love will be expressed by way of flowers, candy, teddy bears, balloons, cards etc. As a result tears will be shed, hugs will be given as husbands and boyfriends express to the sweethearts of their lives their heartfelt love.

What this says to them is, “You are special and I love you!”

When the gifts match the words spoken, it can touch the heart and bless the individual. And I hope that men everywhere will “Man up” and do something special for the mother of their children or the woman who they say they love.

Love is not something you say; real love is something that you show! Now, having said that, let me say emphatically today that when your attention is divided in anything you find yourself being pulled in two directions — to the extent that things are forgotten and nothing gets done. It can become somewhat stressful, even if we are doing Kingdom work. It too can become stressful when we take on too much; our hand in everything and not accomplishing anything!

Now, let’s talk about trying to love two.

Community, some things call for our FULL attention. For example, when we meet someone and fall in love, we are supposed to commit to that individual and give them our full attention. When we agree to date, what we are saying is, “I want to spend my time with you and you alone and devote my attention to you.” And as long as they both commit to the relationship, everything works our fine. But when one starts tip-toeing through the tulips, there will be problems.

Some people love to be players; they try to play the field; they try to juggle two or three relationships at one time (which is not good). He thinks that this makes him look macho; she thinks that this makes her popular and like they both have it going on. But some have a problem with that; we do not like the idea of somebody dating us and seeing somebody else at the same time, for it creates major problems in relationships.

In the early 1960s as a little boy, I remember a secular song by the late Mary Wells titled, “Two Lovers!” It said, “I’ve got two lovers and I ain’t ashamed … two lovers and I love them just the same.” Impossible! It’s impossible to divide your heart between two people equally; you are going to love one more than the other.

Another R&B song in the 1970s said, “Everybody plays the fool” … sometimes! Not necessarily the truth; everybody don’t play the fool; it don’t pay to play the fool! That’s why relationships have dissolved and marriages are torn apart.

I wish that people would realize that “trying to love two just won’t do!” not a one of us reading this want to be in a relationship where somebody is dating us and somebody else at the same time or be married to us and seeing somebody else at the same time.

And that’s the way God is — he’s calling us to make a choice in the New Year. We’re trying to serve Him, but there’s something else pulling at our attention to distract us from Him! God demands our full attention and affection. The Bible says that he is a jealous God (Exo. 34:14). Jesus said, “No man can serve TWO masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other” … he said, “You cannot serve God and mammon” (Matt. 6:24). Our affection will be divided.

Community, it is very difficult to make spiritual progress while trying to look in two directions at the same time. If we love our husband or wife we ought to love them only! Playing the fool makes us a fool! My friends, we cheat our own soul when we think we can love God and material things at the same time. We cannot please God and man too!

We all possess material things; some are very sentimental to us; some build their lives around material things. But the question we all need to ask ourselves is, “what would I do if something was to happen to all my worldly possessions?”

Community, let’s enjoy things, but let us love God ONLY! Trying to love two just won’t do! my friends, I’d rather love the God that brought me into a brand new year. I’d rather love the God that heals me mentally, spiritually, physically and emotionally; the God that covers me while I sleep at night and protects me while I travel the dangerous highways. I’d rather love a God that answers prayer, that knows how to turn situations around; a God that dries up cancer, heal my diseases, saved my soul and made me whole. He alone deserves my affection.

To all men, step up to the plate; devote your attention to the one who you really love; shower them with tangible gifts of your affection; and to my wife, whose birthday is Valentine’s Day, “not trying to love two, I love only you!” Happy birthday! To all ladies, Happy Valentine’s Day!

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.