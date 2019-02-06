Cypress Bend Vineyards win fall awards

WAGRAM — Red or white? Sweet to semi-dry, these local muscadine wines remain the “Best in Show.”

For 13 years, the Cypress Bend Vineyards has been making wines and compared to other vineyards, they are in the infancy stage of business. Well, these newbies have proceeded to take home medals and trophies, and Hetzel says it’s their modern treatment of the muscadine grape that makes the wine unique.

“Within the muscadine industry, some just make it in large quantities, not focusing on the quality,” said Hetzel. “We are a premium wine company and we try to treat them ( the muscadine grapes) as they are high-end by pulling out the most quality.”

Cypress Bend Vineyards recently won three “Best in Shows” at two different events. The first was the 2018 Mid-Atlantic Southeastern Dixie Classic Wine Competition where six southern states show their best wines. This competition is open to vineyards in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. In 2018, 603 wines made the cut to the show judging.

When all was said and done, Cypress Bend had been honored as Best in Show/Double Gold Medals for with the best White Sweet Wine for it’s McNeill wine and Best Red Sweet Wine for its Campbell wine. For Campbell it was a repeat win, defending its title from 2017 – the only wine to repeat as Best in Show.

“Winning ‘Best Sweet White’ with our McNeill and ‘Best Sweet Red’ with our Campbell at the Dixie Classic Fair is a sign that muscadine is gaining the recognition it deserves,” says Nadia Hetzel, Cypress Bend’s winemaker. “When the winemaking is approached with a combined knowledge and passion for the craft, the result speaks for itself. We are so proud of these results.”

According to the press release, the overall results extended well beyond the Best in Show honors. The vineyard also won three gold, five silver and a bronze medal. In all, eleven wines made the podium at the Mid-Atlantic Southeastern Wine Competition for Cypress Bend Vineyards.

Cypress Bend competed at home in the North Carolina State Fair competition.

“Given the importance of the wine industry to the state, as well as just wanting to beat our rivals, makes the state competition an annual highlight,” says Andrew Nauss, director of operations at Cypress Bend Vineyards.

The press release also added that the Tar Heel state has nearly 200 wineries and more than 500 commercial grape growers and the wine and grape industry contributes $1.97 billion to the state’s economy.

The competition didn’t disappoint as the vineyard’s “Catherine” won Double Gold and was named the ‘Best in Show’ for Muscadine.

“We have won the North Carolina State Fair Best in Show trophy five times in total and now twice with Catherine. We are the only winery in the state that has won that many times,” Hetzel said. “To me (as the winemaker), it proves that we are on target with our mission to make the finest expression of Muscadine, the indigenous grape of the southeastern United States.”

As with the regional competition, additional Cypress Bend wines were honored. The vineyard was bestowed three additional golds, seven silver medals and three other bronze, for a total of 14 awards.

Hetzel talks about competition season. “We try to focus on some of the wines that are more elegant and dry, we put alot of emphasis into their quality making. (At competitions) The entire industry is supportive of each other, there is a lot of camaraderie. Everyone is pleased with whoever wins because it helps the entire industry as a whole.”

The fall awards mark the end of the annual season for North Carolina vineyards. For Cypress Bend Vineyards it is also a time to clear off more trophy space, as 25 new awards must now be presented.

When asked what is next for the vineyard, Hetzel shares that they are looking to expand.

“We are looking into selling non-muscadine wines and are talking with growers in the state,” said Hetzel. “We are really focused on education and putting our best foot forward.”

The vineyard is open seven days a week for tastings and tours and is available for weddings and special events. Go online at www.cypressbendvineyards.com or call 910-369-0411.

