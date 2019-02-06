Embezzlement

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Speedway on South Main Street Tuesday morning after a report of an employee taking $569 of lottery tickets without paying. Marqwues Wilson, 19, of Keystone Way was arrested and charged with embezzlement. He was given a $1,500 bond.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Johnny’s Fashions on Atkinson Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that back in June of 2018 he suffered $150 damage to his vending machines outside the store. The machine’s suffered damage to the plastic and to the locking mechanisms.

Disorderly conduct

LAURINBURG — Police were called to McDuffie Village Apartments on Carver Street after a report of an assault. When officers arrived they found Marvin Bostic, 48, standing outside with a minor injury to his nose that was bleeding. Bostic was intoxicated and became belligerent to police. EMS was called but he refused transport. Bostic was later arrested for disorderly conduct and given a $1,000 bond.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Ryan Cummings, 39, of Lumberton was arrested Tuesday for an order for arrest for failure to appear from Catawba County. He was given a $20,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_annacrime-2.jpg