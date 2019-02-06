JCPC resolution approved by county

LAURINBURG — A resolution for the Juvenile Crime and Prevention Council of Scotland County was approved on Monday at the monthly Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Rogena Deese, JCPC coordinator, spoke before the board, bringing to light some changes happening in the county, as well as the country.

“We are the last state to raise the juvenile age from 16 to 18,” said Deese. “Between the now until Dec. 1, if a person 16 or older gets into trouble, they can be treated as an adult.”

The “Raise the Age” implementation is to keep those under the age of 18 in the Juvenile Justice section facility rather than a prison, where there are programs available to help them grow and make better decisions.

“There is Partners in Ministry and Scots for Youth who receive funding,” said Deese. “With the age raise, there will be more issues, the resolution is that the county agrees that they know we are a low-wealth county and understand that the money coming in the legislation allocation for Scotland County, the county is responsible for a 10 percent match, which can be dollars or in-kind (donations).”

She mentioned that, with the age raised, the need for more programs and space will grow.

“All programs will need to be modified or tweaked, each county has been asked to (sign) the same resolution and it’s to let you know this is what we need,” said Deese.

According to the annual Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee Report, other local decision-making authorities, such as county boards of commissioners, began issuing resolutions in support of funding “Raise the Age” implementation; specifically, funding expansion of Juvenile Crime Prevention Council dollars to provide community-based programming and diversion options to schools, furthering school safety and reducing recidivism. This started in late 2018 and county boards will continue to meet throughout this year to plan for Raise the Age, which starts Dec. 1.

As of now, Juvenile Justice has already received resolutions from Beaufort, Brunswick, Buncombe, Davidson Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Hyde, Iredell, Lenoir, Pamlico, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, and Tyrell counties.

The board unanimously approved the resolution. Deese also invited the board as well as the community to attend the upcoming JCPC of Hoke, Robeson, and Scotland counties Legislative Brunch.

She said representatives from the Sheriff’s Office, schools, and local law enforcement will speak and more local officials will attend as well.

“Adam Linker will speak about how to get grants and Sydney Portfield will be talking about the age raise impact and statistics,” said Deese.

The brunch will be held Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Laurinburg First Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Church St., Laurinburg. To RSVP by Feb. 15, email [email protected] or call 910-474-3079.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]