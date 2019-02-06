One day left to set up a candygram

LAURINBURG — Valentine’s Day is just a week away. Are you ready?

With that heartfelt day just around the corner, the United Way of Scotland County is launching its second annual candygram fundraiser.

On Feb. 14, the United Way will assemble and distribute candy bouquets that feature an assortment of 12 candies and four additional boxes of candies that act as a base for the bouquet. The deadline for payment and candy gram requests is Friday.

A candygram order consists of one candy bouquet, personalized message and delivery to loved ones this Valentine’s Day. Each candy gram costs $20.

“We deliver to businesses all over Scotland County,” said Kim Liles, a United Way member.

According to Coy Moody, executive director of the United Way of Scotland County, all proceeds will help support 26 programs and 18 community partners.

Some delivery restrictions do apply.

For example, before purchasing candygrams for students, Moody urges parents to call ahead and to know school policies because some schools will not allow special deliveries to students.

The United Way of Scotland County will deliver to any location within the county.

According to Liles, the organization has received close to 100 orders already.

As stated on the United Way of Scotland County’s website, “United Way of Scotland County funds 20 agencies in our community. Their programs have a direct impact on the health, education and financial stability in Scotland County.”

For information on candygrams or how to order, call 910-276-6064, email [email protected] or stop by the United Way at 205-B Lauchwood Drive.

For information on the United Way of Scotland County, visit www.uwscotco.org.

Jessica Horne is a student intern from UNCP. She can be reached by phone at 910-506-3185 or email at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_UnitedWay.jpg