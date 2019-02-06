RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is speaking to members of Congress to urge the federal government to take action on curbing greenhouse emissions and prepare for the effects of climate change.

Cooper planned to testify Wednesday before the House Committee on Natural Resources on Capitol Hill. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and other climate change researchers and activists also were slated to speak.

Before his trip to Washington, Cooper told reporters he’ll tell House members about global warming concerns after two recent historic storms in hurricanes Matthew and Florence striking the state. He’s also unhappy with President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Cooper signed an executive order last fall setting a goal to cut greenhouse gases by 40 percent before 2025, compared to 2005.