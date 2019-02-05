Break-in

LAURINBURG — A vacant home on South Caledonia Road was broken into Monday according to the police department. The owner’s mother drove by and noticed a window open so she alerted police who entered the residence with her. A window screen had been torn and there was damage to four interior walls, as well as light bulbs stolen.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of John Mill Road in Maxton reported to the police department Monday that while parked on Main and Railroad Streets his vehicle had suffered $300 damage including damage to the windshield, front left fender, and left front door consistent with rocks being thrown.

Drug possession

LAURINBURG — Police responded to East Church Street on Tuesday morning in reference to a disturbance. Officers noticed a male walking on the street and two people in a parked vehicle. One of the occupants of the vehicle exited and dropped a back of white substance on the ground leading police to speak with him.

A search was conducted and both a firearm along both crack cocaine and hydrocodone were found.

Cliff Andrew McLean, 37, of Salley McNair Road was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He wasn’t given a bond due to being on active probation.

The man not in the vehicle was identified as Alex Cintron, 31, of East Church Street, and he was arrested due to having several orders for arrest. The orders for arrest include assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and second degree trespassing. He was given a $1,000 bond.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Michael Bethea, 26 of Cleveland Street was arrested Sunday for felony burglary.

LAURINBURG — Jermania Brown, 36, of Academy Road was given a criminal summons on Monday for school attendance law violation.

