Board approves Laurel Hill Fire Dept. reimbursement

Laurel Hill Fire Chief Clyde Locklear and Chairman of the Fire Commission Matt McDougald talk to the county commissioners about a fire department reimbursement request on Monday night. Laurel Hill Fire Chief Clyde Locklear and Chairman of the Fire Commission Matt McDougald talk to the county commissioners about a fire department reimbursement request on Monday night.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners approved reimbursement for Laurel Hill fire truck repairs at the monthly meeting on Monday night.

The Laurel Hill Fire Department was originally to be in charge of the North Substation, which would require two trucks — but the pumper was not running and, in attempts to be ready to open that substation as soon as possible, the Laurel Hill Fire Department paid $1,401.08 for repairs to one of the tankers that had also been down.

The Fire Commission ultimately decided to put Spring Hill Fire Department in charge of the new substation because it had the necessary equipment ready.

“This is the next to the last hurdle for the substation,” said Matt McDougald, chairman of the Fire Commission. “Thursday they will do inspections — Laurinburg that morning and Spring Hill that afternoon.

“I will be at both of them so the Fire Commission is represented,” he added. “We see no problems, they are in good shape.”

He then said the wait would be on the state insurance office to get the paperwork complete so companies can lower fire insurance rates.

Commissioner Clarence McPhatter asked McDougald if this would be a recurring issue, saying he did not want taxpayer money to keep going to continuous truck repairs. Commissioner Whit Gibson asked for clarity of the bill as well.

“If we vote to approve the payment of this from the fire tax fund, I don’t think this should give any fire station cart blanche to spend whatever they want to repair trucks — we have replaced so many,” said Gibson.

Once the board was assured this was a one-time occurrence, the commissioners voted to reimburse Laurel Hill Fire Station and that money will come from the county fire tax.

In other business:

— The board voted 4-1 to have Animal Control remain under the Health Department. The issue was tabled at the last meeting and this is the second time the Sheriff’s Office has asked for control of the Animal Control Department. After County Manager Kevin Patterson gave compared calls information, Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston said the board should vote. After approval, Commissioner Carol McCall suggested they follow up in a year.

— The search for a county manager assistant has ended. Jason Robinson out of Yancy County will fill the position starting Feb. 18.

— The board approved a property tax certification to ensure that all county property taxes have been paid. Before the register of deeds can accept a deed for transfer of ownership, the deed must be cleared by the county tax office first. It goes into effect July 1.

— Commissioners voted unanimously in the approval of the Verizon lease regarding the communication tower. Verizon will pay $475,000 over a 25-year span. Patterson said the old tower would be disassembled and a new tower with a 49- foot increase in height would be put in its place along with a new, more durable building to replace the shed.

— A resolution supporting local control of the School Calendar was approved by the board. McCall said it would allow flexibility in dates for the school year, especially after the missed days in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

— Patterson said during his manager’s report that the NCDOT has made improvements to McLeod Road, making it passable. The NCDOT is doing a continued assessment of listed areas in the county and are working on structure guidelines within grant regulations.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

Laurel Hill Fire Chief Clyde Locklear and Chairman of the Fire Commission Matt McDougald talk to the county commissioners about a fire department reimbursement request on Monday night. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_fiyahh.jpg Laurel Hill Fire Chief Clyde Locklear and Chairman of the Fire Commission Matt McDougald talk to the county commissioners about a fire department reimbursement request on Monday night.