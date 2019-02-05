Local tradesmen share expertise with Boy Scouts

Courtesy photos

Recently, two welding merit badge classes were held in Laurinburg. The classes, organized by the Cape Fear Council of Boy Scouts of America and hosted by Z.V. Pate, Inc., enlisted the help of local experienced welders to teach welding fundamentals to Scouts. The Scouts came from as far as Raleigh and Sunset Beach to participate in the program. The welding instructors included Tommy Grubbs and Steven Gaitley of Laurinburg, Tommy Sessoms of Laurel Hill, and Hugh Gist of Rowland. Welding safety equipment was also generously loaned by Brent and Guy Mulee of Laurinburg.