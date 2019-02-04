Animal Control to remain under Health Department

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners on Monday voted 5 to 1 in approval of Animal Control remaining under the authority of the Scotland County Health Department.

County manager Kevin Patterson presented the information gathered from a previous meeting with the Health Department, the Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, and the Humane Society. Commissioner Tim Ivey asked for more information, stating that the numbers of Animal Control call charts presented for both did not add up.

Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston said the vote should not be pushed back and motioned to approve Animal Control remain under the Health Department. Vice Chair Carol McCall asked that the board look into the situation a year from now to make sure the same issue does not keep coming up.

Look online and in the Wednesday paper for more on the Commissioner’s meeting.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]