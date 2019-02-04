League of Women Voters lead community discussions

LAURINBURG — Men and women showed up for the second installment of a public policy series, “Rural Education and Workforce Retraining,” at the League of Women Voters meeting last week.

The MidSandhills Member-at-Large Unit of the League of Women Voters of North Carolina hosted the series to discuss the impact of rural poverty on the citizens. The panel discussion, held at the First Baptist Church in Laurinburg, drew an interactive audience of around 20 people.

The panelists included Bobbie Mills, principal, Scotland County Schools; Gene McLaurin, director, Board of Economic Development Partnership of NC; Mary Beth Locklear, director, Office for Regional Initiatives, UNC-Pembroke; and Robbie Taylor, vice president of Workforce and Economic Development, RCC. The facilitator was Melissa Schaub, membership coordinator of the MidSandhills MAL Unit of LWVNC and UNCP professor.

Panelists addressed prepared questions from the facilitator as well as the crowd. Local officials were in the number and many themes were mentioned through out the night like the importance of literacy in early grades and the dramatic decline of enrollments at teacher programs in North Carolina.

“People are really interested in education and retraining. We have resources,” said Schaub. “We should be more proactive in finding out what is out there and helping others find out too.”

The press release stated: “In response to the final question about what every attendee could do to assist with education and workforce development in our local area, one member of the audience responded with one word – “hope” -provide hope for a better life, and students of all ages will be motivated. Dr. Taylor closed by asking that everyone in attendance commit to learning about opportunities offered by local learning institutions – from classes to certificate programs to the NC Works job finding service – and then spread that knowledge to help others to find their way to those opportunities.”

The organization is planning for the third installment to be centered on the topic of healthcare and the date is not set. The League of Women Voters meets monthly and accepts all genders to join. Each meeting has a speaker and the next will be Dr. Jennifer Bremer, NC State League of Women Voters. The next meeting will be Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at Scotia Village. To learn more, contact Melissa Schaub at 910-280-3410.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_voter1.jpeg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_voter2.jpeg