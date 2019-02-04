Homeowner charged with setting fire to his own home

Sullivan Sullivan

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man is believed to have set his own house on fire Friday morning.

Laurinburg police were called to X-Way Road around 5:30 a.m. for the report of a house fire. The owner of the house, 49-year-old Paul Warren Sullivan III, told officers he had gone to his barn to get his tools for work when he started hearing the fire alarm and noticed his home was on fire.

The home suffered severe damages totaling around $145,000.

Sullivan was later arrested when it was believed that he had started the fire. He was charged with second-degree arson and burning personal property. He was given a $20,000 bond.

