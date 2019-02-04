New bill aimed at expanding Medicaid

Pierce Pierce

RALEIGH — A new bill could make Medicare more affordable and more people would be eligible to apply.

State Rep. Garland Pierce, along with the state Democrats, co-sponsored HB1/SB1, a proposal to expand Medicaid in North Carolina and increase access to affordable health care for more than 500,000 North Carolinians. That includes approximately 2,096 in Hoke County and 1,309 in Scotland County.

“Expanding Medicaid is good for our people, good for our economy, and good for our rural/veteran families or those struggling with addiction, and I look forward to speaking with people across my district about why this is such a critical step we must take together,” said Pierce.

The current law states: NC Medicaid is currently available to low-income children, pregnant women, parents, seniors and people with disabilities. It is not available to childless adults who are not otherwise categorically eligible.

The proposed bill states: Expand the Medicaid program to include individuals 19-64 years old, who are not eligible for Medicare or Medicaid, and have an income at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty rate. The new Prepaid Health plans will manage benefits. The state share of funding would be providing through assessments on hospitals. The assessment is determined by dividing the total state share of costs for closing the coverage gap by the aggregate hospital inpatient and outpatient costs of all hospitals.

This was the first bill introduced for the 2019 legislative session, and Pierce said this shows that state Democrats are signaling their No. 1 priority is helping working families.

According to Pierce, expanding Medicaid in Hoke and Scotland counties would:

— Create 90 (Hoke), 138 (Scotland) jobs

— Create $33,600,000.00 (Hoke), $63,100,000.00 (Scotland) in new business activity

— Create $762,000 (Hoke), $355,000 (Scotland) in new county revenue

Thirty-seven states have taken action to expand access to the Medicaid program – including red states like Utah, Idaho and Nebraska.

In his press release, Pierce added: “(The) proposal is fiscally responsible; according to estimates, expanding Medicaid will overwhelmingly by paid for by the federal government. Any remaining costs would be funded by a small assessment on hospitals and other health care providers.”

The release also said the bill would help fight the opioid crisis.

“Expanding Medicaid is the single most effective thing North Carolina could do to fight the opioid epidemic,” Pierce said. “Here in Hoke County, there were three opioid deaths and 22 emergency department visits for opioid overdose in Scotland County, there were 3 opioid deaths and 12 emergency department visits for opioid overdose in 2017 alone. Expanding Medicaid would make addiction and mental health treatment more affordable, allowing those struggling with opioid addiction to get the help they need.”

When asked what the next step is, Pierce said the magic word: debate.

“We have five months to negotiate, I’m pretty sure it will be a long debate,” said Pierce, “It is a priority.”

He said that if all goes well he hopes the bill will be in the new budget bill by July 1.

“We don’t need this bogged down in partisan politics on this issue, we just need to come together to make sure our citizens are taken care of.”

