Break-ins

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Friday that someone entered the residence through a window and rummaged through the living room. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — Emmanuel Temple Deliverance Church on Dickson Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken in causing $200 to a door and lock. Nothing inside appeared to be missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Allen Lane reported to the police department on Friday that someone had pried open the door leading into the garage and broke a window to gain entry to the residence causing a total of $200 damage. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Hair-itage Styling Salon on Peden Street Saturday after a burglar alarm was tripped. Officers found the backdoor open but no one inside. The owner was unsure if anything was missing but would inform the police if he did find anything.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Second Street reported to the police department that someone had broken into the residence and stole a firearm, PlayStation 4, and 42-inch TV totaling $800 along with $36 cash.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Yadkin Avenue reported to the police department on Sunday that she was watching her neighbors house while she was out of town when she noticed the front door appeared to be kicked in. She could not advise of anything missing but the owner would look and contact police when she returned.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Moe Food Mart on East Vance Street reported to the police department on Thursday that two black males came into the store and stole two beers. The two ignored the employee’s attempt to stop them and left in a red SUV.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Thursday that his yellow Yamaha moped valued at $3,000 was taken from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A St. Andrews University student reported to the police department on Friday that she had lost her wallet on campus and it was later found and turned into administration. When she got her wallet it was missing $10 cash and a credit card. According to the student it has been used for a $100 purchase.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the National Guard Armory on Saturday after a party attendee reported his rental car missing. The victim said he had left the keys in the cup holder along with two credit cards and the doors unlocked to the 2018 Nissan Rouge while at the party inside the armory. The vehicle belonged to Enterprise out of Raeford.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Wilson Street on Sunday after a reported of a motor vehicle theft. The victim told officers she had borrowed a 2011 Toyota Avalon from her grandfather and she had parked it outside with the vehicle unsecured with the keys inside. The owner had not seen it since he let his granddaughter borrow it.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Union Grove Baptist Church on Shaw Street reported to the police Thursday that someone had damaged the rear door in an attempt to enter but no entry was made.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kiser Road reported to the police department on Thursday that her credit card had been taken and used for $419.99 at two locations. She had last used her credit card at the CashPoint on Aberdeen Road and believes she either left it at the ATM or dropped it on her way home.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Dominique Crews, 18, of Scarlet Court was arrested Friday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Calvin Adams, 18, of Creed Road was arrested Friday for failure to heed to blue lights and siren and reckless driving. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Charles Turner of Biggs Street was arrested Friday and charged with possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for selling and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tamika Leach, 43, of Columbine Road, Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday for shoplifting as well as an order for arrest for failure to appear. She was given a $3,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Antonio Evans, 19, of Turnpike Road was arrested Sunday for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, and concealed firearm. He was given a $30,000 bond.

