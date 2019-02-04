Man shot, abandoned at hospital

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are trying to piece together what happened to a 40-year-old man who was shot multiple times and then dropped off at Southeastern Regional Medical Center early Sunday.

According to a statement from police Capt. Terry Parker, the injuries to Jimmy Tilley, who lives on Pate Street, do not appear to be life-threatening, but are considered serious. Parker said that Tilly was dropped off at the medical center, which is located at 300 W. 27th St., by someone whose identify is not known. Police are trying to determine who shot Tilley and where that happened.

Parker said that Tilley was not able to speak with investigators before he was transferred to an undisclosed hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who drove Tilley to the medical center is asked to call Detective Dereck Evans at the Lumberton Police Department, The number is 910-671-3845.