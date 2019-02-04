Teenage cyclist killed in accident

SHANNON — A Shannon teenager was killed Saturday when he drove his motorcycle into the side of a passenger car, according to the state Highway Patrol.

According to Trooper Robbie Terry’s report, Stephen Ray Barnes, 18, of Shannon Road, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at 3:11 p.m. about seven miles north of Lumberton.

The report said Barnes was driving a 2002 Susuki motorcyle north on Shannon Road when he tried to pass a Kia passenger car on the left. The Kia, however, was making a left-hand turn into a private dirt road and the motorcyle struck the driver’s side door.

The driver of the Kia, Valerie Reaves, 54, of Lion Landing Road, Elizabethtown, was injured in the accident, but not seriously, and was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center. A passenger in the car, Tavon Reaves, 24, of the same address, was not injured. Both of them were properly restrained, and Barnes was wearing a helmet.

The motorcyle was estimated to be traveling 70 mph in 55-mph zone at the time of the accident. Damage to the Kia was listed as minor.

No charges were filed.

It is the first traffic fatality on Robeson County roads during 2019.