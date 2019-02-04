Report of missing child, mother a hoax

Bethea Bethea

LAURINBURG — A serious report of a missing mother and baby turned out to be nothing more than a hoax less than 48 hours later.

The Scotland County’s Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after a report was received of a mother and infant daughter who were missing and in danger on Thursday.

Danilla “Missy” Bethea, 30, of Rockingham was arrested Friday and charged with 10 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of felony false reports to a law enforcement agency pertaining to the missing child.

She was given a $100,000 secured bond and is being held at the Scotland County Detention Facility.

On Thursday, the Criminal Investigative Unit received a report from two female individuals about an April Morrison and her infant daughter that indicated Morrison was being held against her will and may have been a victim of human trafficking or prostitution. The initial report suggested that the infant child was sold for money or in exchange for elicit narcotics either by Morrison’s consent or by force.

This caused the Sheriff’s Office to issue a missing person report on its Facebook along with contacting media in hopes of locating the infant, who was believed to be around 2 to 3 weeks old.

During the investigation Bethea was interviewed twice, both on Thursday and on Friday. She stated that Morrison was safe and that the baby was in the care of unknown third parties and was also safe. However, investigators said they “identified inconsistencies that gave concern to the safety of the infant child and the legitimacy of the care or caretakers who allegedly possess the child.”

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, “April Morrison was a fictional character and there was no infant child named Lee Ann Morrison. These false statements were allegedly made and provided for the purposes of allegedly receiving money, from the reporting party, who believed she was supporting an infant child in need, and one whom she believed she would gain custody or guardianship over. The image of the infant child provided was an image obtained allegedly through social media.”

The release also added that every single report of a missing person and/or child is taken seriously and the Sheriff’s Office is trained and ready to respond to and act swiftly and thoroughly in all reports of any person who may be suspected of being victim to human trafficking or sexual servitude.

“The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office extends a sincere and deep gratitude to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Rockingham Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Fayetteville Police Department, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” the statement read. “The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the media outlets and reporters who worked hard, and were patient and enduring in their efforts to collect information and provide it to the public as quickly as possible. Your dedication is important in sharing vital information especially in this case.”

