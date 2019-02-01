Animal Control to be discussed at county meeting

LAURINBURG — The issue of how to better the Animal Control Department in Scotland County will be discussed again in the Scotland County Commissioners meeting on Monday.

At the last meeting in January, Sheriff Ralph Kersey sent Chief Deputy Lloyd Goins requested that Animal Control be added to their department to help answer the number of calls the Sheriff’s office receives.

The Animal Control Department is currently under the auspices of the Scotland County Health Department and has two employees. If the board agrees to Kersey’s request, the animal control officers would have to a take class and be sworn in as law enforcement officers.

The Sheriff’s Office, Health Director Kristen Patterson, Animal Control and the Scotland County Humane Society met before the next Commissioners meeting as highly suggested by Chair Bob Davis.

County Manager Kevin Patterson said the meeting was more about providing information.

“The goal is to set the stage to improve Animal Control no matter who it is under,” said Patterson.

That and other agenda items will be discussed Monday starting at 7 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Center in downtown Laurinburg.

