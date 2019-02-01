Game, commercials and food highlight Super Bowl

LAURINBURG —For some, Super Bowl Sunday is all about the game. For others, it’s all about the commercials. For everyone, it isn’t so much about what Americans are watching, but what they’re eating. And eateries across the country are capitalizing.

And some are taking it to another level.

According to Hardee’s corporate office, if an interception is returned for a touchdown during the Super Bowl, Hardee’s will give away free sausage biscuits from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8.

However, according to published reports, Pizza Hut is pushing the envelope even further with its offer to give the couple whose baby is born closest after kickoff a year’s supply of pizza and tickets to next year’s Super Bowl. In order to enter, families must post a photo to Twitter including their baby’s time of birth, tag @PizzaHut and incorporate the hashtags #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery and #promotion into the post.

Fortunately, regardless of chance or luck, many local restaurants and grocery stores still offer deals for the big game on Sunday.

Domino’s most popular items for the big day are subs and wings. Subs are $6.39 each, while Domino’s 40-piece wings are $28.99. In addition, a large carry-out, three-topping pizza can be purchased for $7.99.

Papa John’s offers the large, family-size pizza with two toppings for $23.99 and 50 wings for $29.64.

Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q is famous for tailgate specials — and its tailgate special is $21.99 and includes an eight-piece chicken box, two sides, two dozen hushpuppies and a gallon of tea. However, for $9 more, customers can add a pint of barbecue to the special.

Bojangles’ is also serving up tailgate specials. In addition to its eight-piece tailgate special, the restaurant offers the 12-piece super tailgate special and 20-piece jumbo tailgate. The 12-piece super tailgate special includes 12 pieces of chicken, three sides, six biscuits and a half gallon of tea; the 20-piece jumbo tailgate special consists of 20 pieces of chicken, four sides, 10 biscuits and a gallon of tea.

Food Lion also includes a considerable amount of sales in time for the Super Bowl. Regular Food Lion brand chicken wings are $5.99. Nashville Hot marinated chicken wings are $3.99.

Also at Food Lion, both Heineken and Corona brands are on sale, with a 12-carton of bottled beer for 13.99. Pepsi products is also featuring four 12-pack cartons for $11.

Area eateries offering specialsfor Sunday’s big competition