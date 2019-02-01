‘Tar Heel Traveler’ makes visit

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The Tar Heel Traveler joined Joseph Temple Ame Church during their annual plate sale of collard sandwiches. The sale is one of the main fundraisers for the church and between three to four bushels of collards were made. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The Tar Heel Traveler joined Joseph Temple Ame Church during their annual plate sale of collard sandwiches. The sale is one of the main fundraisers for the church and between three to four bushels of collards were made. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The Tar Heel Traveler host Scott Mason talks with Rev. Sarah Springs of Joseph Temple Ame Church during the annual Collard Sandwich plate sale. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The Tar Heel Traveler host Scott Mason talks with Rev. Sarah Springs of Joseph Temple Ame Church during the annual Collard Sandwich plate sale. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The Tar Heel Traveler joined Joseph Temple Ame Church during their annual plate sale of collard sandwiches. The sale is one of the main fundraisers for the church and between three to four bushels of collards were made. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The Tar Heel Traveler joined Joseph Temple Ame Church during their annual plate sale of collard sandwiches. The sale is one of the main fundraisers for the church and between three to four bushels of collards were made. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The Tar Heel Traveler joined Joseph Temple Ame Church during their annual plate sale of collard sandwiches. The sale is one of the main fundraisers for the church and between three to four bushels of collards were made. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The Tar Heel Traveler joined Joseph Temple Ame Church during their annual plate sale of collard sandwiches. The sale is one of the main fundraisers for the church and between three to four bushels of collards were made.

LAURINBURG — Collard sandwiches are getting their moment in the spotlight, and while the food is a staple in Scotland County, many in the upstate have never heard of it.

Joseph Temple Ame Church was humming with fellowship and the smell of collards was wafting throughout the building Friday as members of the church cooked and filled to-go plates for visitors — and WRAL’s Scott Mason, host of “Tar Heel Traveler,” interviewed and talked with church members as well as those coming to get a collard sandwich.

Mason got the idea to do a story on the collard sandwiches from local historian Beachum McDougald, who posted on Facebook about how, during the winter, churches serve collard sandwiches.

That post led to numerous private messages about what this dish was, so he thought it would be a great idea for Mason, who agreed.

“I’ve obviously heard of collards but I had not heard of a collard sandwich,” Mason said. “I was very intrigued and it just seems like a very southern thing full of heritage and, of course, those are the stories we like to do. It’s keeping the southern tradition alive.”

The Rev. Sarah Springs added that collard sandwiches are something that brings the community together no matter their profession or race.

“Collards are a culture thing,” said Springs. “You go up to Hillsboro … they talk Brunswick Stew. Down here, black or white, you have collard greens. Everyone comes together here for collard green sandwiches. For one day we give up (health) and come together for good stewardship and to practice teamwork and fellowship.”

Springs says the credit goes to good leadership in the church by the Presiding Prelate James Lavert Davis and Presiding Elder Anita Thompson.

“On top of every great leader, above me is the man above,” Springs said. “I contribute that above me, I don’t take all the credit, it’s a team.”

In all, during the afternoon sale, around three to four bushels of collards were cooked, according to Louise Purnell who manned the crock pots full of collards. Purnell said they would likely sell out by the time the sale was over.

For Mason, he wanted to capture that story behind the action and excitement of the collards, and get more of the church itself.

“It’s full of history and, sadly, the congregation has been dwindling as so many other congregations around the country have,” Mason said. “Hopefully this will be a way to generate excitement and funds for the church — and maybe with faith the church will grow.”

The episode featuring Joseph Temple AME Church will air on WRAL on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m as part of season 12 of the “Tar Heel Traveler,” which has aired almost 2,000 stories. An hour after the episode airs it will be available for viewing online on WRAL’s website.

“I always enjoy visiting Laurinburg — we’ve done so many stories here,” Mason said. “We’ve met so many nice people and Scotland County just seems like a great area full of friendly people and great history.”

