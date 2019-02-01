Local Health System celebrates a successful year

LAURINBURG — Jadon Olsen received a standing ovation Thursday at Scotland County Health Care System’s annual community meeting after sharing his story of care and recovery he received.

A great number of people filled the banquet hall at Bright Hopewell Baptist Church to meet and chat over heavy hors-d’oeuvres and hear the improvements for the 2018 year and goals for 2019. Each speaker focused on one of the four principles listed in their mission to provide Safe, High Quality, Compassionate, and Sustainable health care to the people that they serve — but it was Olsen’s survival story that lit up the room.

Olsen and his father Billy were helping move fallen trees out of the road after Hurricane Florence when a tree fell on the two. They were transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where Billy ended up getting 12 staples in his head from the injury, while Jadon suffered a brain bleed.

Because of the storm, Jadon had to wait to be transported to another facility but he gratefully thanked the staff of SMH that pushed for him to receive help in a turbulent time. He said an ER doctor would not give up in finding him a willing and capable surgeon along with transport in the storm before he bled out.

“It’s amazing to me, listening to the background story, because I don’t remember that night — I was having the best dream of my life, I was out,” Olsen joked. “Just hearing that just proves how God puts us all in the positions that we are at so that we can do His will and His plan. It’s amazing to me how God just put everyone in their particular spots that night so that I may survive. Thank you so much.”

But there were setbacks.

“When I woke up from surgery, I couldn’t move my right arm or leg, my hand was like a dead fish,” said Olsen. “Matthew 19:26 says, ‘but with me, with God, nothing shall be impossible.’ The impossible being just yesterday I graduated and finished all of my therapy. They have declared my right arm and my right leg to be fully healed.”

“Everyone that I have had here has been excellent in my therapy and my recovery,” he added. “They’ve helped me get back to a normal life,”

He then raised his jersey for all to see.

“So I have a normal life enough, I was able, through all their therapy, to put this jersey on and score on my senior night of basketball,” said Olsen. “I pray that God will continue to work through all of you, me and all of us to do His will and continue to do His work to make more peoples lives normal again in 2019.”

Other highlights included:

— David Harling, chairman of the Board of Trustees for SCHCS, mentioned the $270,000 the Scotland Memorial Foundation raised at the 25th “Putting On the Ritz” gala and the $172,000 distributed for the disaster relief.

— Vice Chair Chip Shytle announced the System’s Standard and Poor’s Bond rating upgraded to an A-minus for the second year in a row. “We were told because of our small size we would not be able to achieve this high bond rating — we proved them wrong,” said Shytle.

— Dr. Mark Hansen announced the launch of EPIC electronic health record system on Saturday, which will allow patients and doctors to have access to all their medical information and doctors will know how to care for the patient quickly and more efficiently.

— SCHCS Vice President and SMH CEO Gregory Wood said the hospital is in the process of renovations for the emergency center and will build an ICU in the fall.

— The total for the year in community contributions was $25.7 million.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

