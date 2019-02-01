‘Bike to Build and Run to Build’ set for May 18

LAURINBURG — Another Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County fundraiser is coming to get residents moving all around Laurinburg.

Planning is underway for “Bike to Build and Run to Build 2019,” which is set for May 18. The date was moved back a week to avoid Mother’s Day weekend and college graduations.

“We have got some major changes this year,” said Chris Carpenter, executive director for HFHSC. “The kid’s ride is four and a half miles to St. Andrews University and back, we are working with police to make the ride as safe as possible.”

He said the second change is the addition of a biathlon.

“Runners can do the 5K and still do a bike ride,” said Carpenter. “The goal this year is to reinvent Bike to Build and still keep the core rides in place.”

When asked why biking and running, Carpenter said Bike to Build is entering its 16th year in the organization wants to keep the tradition going.

“I added the run portion about four years ago to get more people involved,” said Carpenter. “The proceeds go to our roof ministry for the disaster victims and our other mission to provide safe, decent and affordable housing for families in need.”

Carpenter said that Support and Gear stations will be along all the routes with water and aid kits for the participants. With the cycle routes together adding up to around 130 miles, SAG volunteers will also be at the stations to assist. Everyone who finishes will get a medal for cycling or the medal for running.

Events and registration fees

— 5K run: $20

— 4.5-Mile Kids Ride $15

— (Adults) $10

— 17K Mile ride $20

— 34K Mile ride $20

— 51K Mile ride $20

— 103K Mile ride $20

— 5K Run/Bike ride combo $35

The last day to register for the 5K run is May 17 at noon, there will be no registration for the run the morning of. For bike riders, there is no cut off date.

Participants can pick up packets early on May 17 at the HFHSC office from 1 to 4 p.m. Those who register will receive a free T-shirt, a finisher medal, breakfast and lunch.

“We have wonderful sponsors every year which allows me to keep the entry fees very low,” added Carpenter.

People can register as a team with participants of four or more. All youth under the age of 16 is required to be accompanied by an adult and all riders are encouraged to carry identification, emergency contact information, and a cell phone. All riders are required to wear helmets.

Awards are presented to the first overall male and female winner in the 5K run and the top three spots for each age group: 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, and 80 and over. The fees will go up after Mar. 31. Participants can go to biketobuild.org to register.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

