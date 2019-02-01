MLK grant awarded to UNCP

Courtesy photo

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion at UNC-Pembroke has been awarded the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Commission grant. Commission representative Walter Rogers and state Rep. Garland Pierce presented Robert Canida with $1,000 during a check presentation on Tuesday. Canida serves as director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. The money will be used to administer a ‘Living Brave, Engaging Lives’ program designed to increase awareness of the life, work and legacy of King. The program also stressed the importance of speaking up for justice through dialogue and engagement. UNCP will work with local middle school students on oral and written and artistic projects highlighting some aspect of King’s life and work.