LAURINBURG — When James McLean looks at the picture of Christopher “C.J.” McLaurin that is displayed in his office at Carver Middle School, he remembers a young man whose death shook Scotland County.

McLaurin was a student at Carver when he was shot and killed at his family’s apartment in April 2009. McLean, the school’s incoming football coach at the time, previously served as McLaurin’s position coach. Along with the rest of the community, McLaurin mourned the loss of a boy who was known for his outstanding athletic ability and respectful demeanor.

The message delivered at the funeral centered around one phrase that sticks with McLean to this day: “Without influence, there can be no change.”

“(The pastor) talked about how, while people were living, that we had to be influential in their lives for them to change their patterns of behavior,” said McLean, the dean of students at Carver. “For them to change their outcomes. So if we’re not making an effort to influence these young men and young women, then there’s not going to be any change.”

McLean took that message to heart, and he put it into action five years later. Amber Watkins, Carver’s principal at the time, advocated for the development of a mentoring program at the school. Sharon Stephens, who facilitated Carver’s Academically or Intellectually Gifted program and advised the Technology Student Association, brought in several blue blazers to be worn by members of the group.

That’s how the Blue Blazers were born.

Blue Blazers, a program for boys at Carver, provides opportunities for its members to mature and develop life skills through community service endeavors, training and mentorship. Those who advance through the club’s selective application process eventually earn the right to don the group’s signature blue jacket and bowtie, if they uphold its principles.

The club consisted of five students when it first began in 2014. There are currently 23 members in the club, and all of them are eighth-graders. Newcomers to the club begin receiving mentorship as sixth-graders, and McLean said they typically earn the right to become an official Blue Blazer and wear the jacket by the time they reach eighth-grade.

But before they reach that point, students have to be accepted into the club. That is a tough task.

“We make it kind of difficult for them to get in,” McLean said. “We have a whole application. In order to become a Blue Blazer, you have to be recommended by a kid that’s already in the club. If you do something contrary to our rules and regulations, then you put your blazer at risk, but you also put the kid’s blazer at risk who nominated you.

“It’s the ‘my brother’s keeper’ concept,” he added. “It’s really hard to get a nomination, because kids aren’t going to put their blazers at risk for someone they think may be contrary to our rules and regulations.”

Students who prove they are worthy of their membership are rewarded with numerous opportunities to help the community and grow as individuals. The Blue Blazers take part in what McLean calls a “community service whirlwind”, and they also are trained on several skills and virtues that will help them succeed in life. They learn how to greet others professionally, how to be punctual and how to maintain accountability, among other things. The club recently held its first-ever etiquette dinner, where the students learned guidelines for dining in a formal setting.

Community service is the focal point of every Blue Blazer’s experience.

“We want the Blazers to realize that you don’t live in the world by yourself,” McLean said. “You live with other people. By giving back to others, it also enhances who it is that you become as a young man.”

The club’s members enjoy those experiences, and they take pride in having the privilege of wearing the blue blazer around their peers.

“When I first got into Blue Blazers I was excited, and I knew I had a lot of responsibility because I’d be a role model in the school,” said Gabe Jones, a member of the Blue Blazers.

The students participate in countless service projects, and each one leaves an impression on the club’s members.

“My favorite part was going around and helping people pick up trash in their yards, and helping out at the John Blue House at the John Blue Festival,” said Blue Blazers member Cadyn Graves. “And helping pick up trees after the hurricane. That’s probably my favorite experience.”

The club’s activities are also rewarding for numerous mentors who help the Blue Blazers with their maturation process. Mentors from inside and outside of the school give their time to help with the cause. Assistant coaches on McLean’s football team are among those mentors, which means they have an opportunity to guide some of the Blue Blazers on and off of the field.

“The most rewarding part of helping these kids is just being a person there to push them along and say that you can do better, and you can accomplish this, and you can go on to be successful later in life by doing the right things and being a good citizen for your community,” said Roosevelt Pridgen, a Blue Blazers advisor who teaches at Carver.

McLean said he’d like to see the club grow to as many as 100 members someday.

“That was our vision from the beginning, to get to a point where maybe we could have 100 guys,” McLean said. “Maybe we can do every kid in the eighth grade who wants to be a part of it.”

Regardless of how many new members join the group, the Blue Blazers remain dedicated to upholding their integrity. Those who have gone through the program know what it means to sport a blazer as they walk the halls at Carver.

“To wear a blazer means to be a role model in the school and a good person in the community,” Jones said.

