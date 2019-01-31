Optimist Club talks chickens

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Local farmer Bill Carmichael spoke to the Optimist Club of Laurinburg Thursday about chicken farming and how he expects the number of chickens in the county to increase. Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Local farmer Bill Carmichael spoke to the Optimist Club of Laurinburg Thursday about chicken farming and how he expects the number of chickens in the county to increase.

LAURINBURG — As Mountaire Farms continues to expand and with the feed mill currently being built near the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport, the chicken population in Scotland County could potentially double.

Bill Carmichael, who owns 18 chicken houses in the county, spoke to the Optimist Club of Laurinburg on Thursday about his work and how he expects the business to grow in the area.

“The big driver for Mountaire is that multi-million dollar feed mill,” Carmichael said. “It’s supposed to be the biggest feed mill in the entire United States when it’s completed … It’s supposed to use 9 million bushels of corn a year, which is a huge amount of corn.

Due to the amount of corn needed for the mill, it will be brought in from the mid-west and hope to grow within a 60-mile radius from Laurinburg and the feed mill. Due to this Carmichael expects to see the chicken population in the county grow.

Carmichael added that there is a lot of negative connotation around chicken houses being built in Scotland County and why, but he had a simple answer for those questioning it.

“At least it’s here and it’s controlled, it’s not being imported,” Carmichael said. “If you can’t control your food source, that’s the number one source of security is having safe and reliable food. We may not want it here but it has to be grown somewhere… It’s a good fit for the community.”

He also added that these chicken houses help increase tax base due to the increase of industry with the land being bought and million dollar projects being put on it.

Carmichael said that when he came back to Scotland County he began helping on his parent’s row crop farm then decided to try out chicken houses to help with the work. However, he kept expanding and went from four houses to 18. He did add that it’s likely in future for the chicken industry to go through a down cycle though for now, it is expanding.

“I started growing chickens to help keep me involved in row crop farming and now I basically just grow chickens,” Carmichael said. “I still dabble, I help my dad with the row crop farm but the ratio is flipped we’re 75 percent chickens 25 percent row crop farm.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Local farmer Bill Carmichael spoke to the Optimist Club of Laurinburg Thursday about chicken farming and how he expects the number of chickens in the county to increase. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Opt.jpg Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Local farmer Bill Carmichael spoke to the Optimist Club of Laurinburg Thursday about chicken farming and how he expects the number of chickens in the county to increase.