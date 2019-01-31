Sheriff’s office asking for tips on homicide case

Strickland Strickland

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office conducted a massive search on Saturday and Sunday in the areas of St. Luke Church Road, Crestline Road, Hayfield Road, Mark Lane, Barnes Bridge Road and Hasty Road looking for a missing Scotland County man.

That search was extended into McColl, South Carolina, in hopes of finding Herbert “JR” Strickland.

Strickland was reported missing on Dec. 18 around 11:30 p.m. in the area of his residence on Carolina Bay Road. According to the report from the Sheriff’s Office he was seen walking out of his residence and getting into a dark-colored SUV. Witnesses reported to have heard several gunshots just prior to the vehicle leaving the scene.

On Jan 16. it was revealed that the vehicle Strickland was believed to have gotten into was found burned on McRainey Road in St. Pauls. The report added that, despite being burned to such an extent, the vehicle was being processed with the assistance of the FBI and SBI and essential items of evidence had been found.

The Sheriff’s Office had identified four involved suspects and are investigating an addition two possible suspects who may have been involved in the disappearance and murder. The investigation is still on going and the sheriff’s office has partnered with additional agencies and resources in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-266-4332 and dial Ext 4.

