Break-in

LAURINBURG — Police responded to a break-in of a motor vehicle on Kenwyn Drive Wednesday and found two others to have been entered as well. Two of the vehicles had been rummaged through with nothing missing while the third had a purse containing a debit card, identification cards and social security card. There was no damage to any of the vehicles.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into the residence by prying open the door causing $200 damage. The suspect stole two pairs of Jordan shoes valued at $300.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to two motor vehicle break-ins at Plaza Terrace Apartments Wednesday. From one vehicle a $300 Jennings pistol was taken from the glove compartment and from the second a wallet containing an ATM card and other cards taken as well as $4 in change from the cup holder. Neither vehicle had signs of forced entry.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police officers responded to Alpha Street about a domestic incident in progress Wednesday night. When officers arrived they located the victim who informed them that Dyrek McDonald, 22, had forced his way into the residence and beat her in front of her children, who were all 10 and under. He then took the keys to her 2016 blue Nissan Versa and left. The vehicle was later located and warrants have been obtained for McDonald.

LAURINBURG — Officers at Scotland High School were notified about two 16-year-olds fighting in the men’s bathroom Wednesday during school hours. The officers separated the boys and took them both to the magistrate’s office. Both 16-year-olds were charged with simple affray along with disorderly conduct and each given a $1,000 bond.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Daytawn Hair, 29, who gave an address of homeless was arrested Wednesday after being at the Dollar Store where he had been previously banned. He was charged with first-degree trespassing and given a $500 bond.

