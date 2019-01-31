Local groups try to count homeless during annual event

LAURINBURG — The Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center teamed up with local businesses and volunteers to feed and count the homeless in Scotland County on Wednesday.

“The Point In Time count is a one-night event that takes place nationally — the goal is to get a community snapshot of homelessness,” said Jordyn Roark, housing navigator for [email protected] “This is a count of all people experiencing homelessness in the community on specified night. Includes people staying in an emergency shelter, a DV shelter, people living in transitional housing, and people living outdoors including in cars, parks, bus, depots, and abandoned locations. The information collected will be sent to North Carolina Coalition to End Homelessness data center.”

She explained the numbers would help get more money to the area of Robeson, Scotland and Columbus counties.

“That community snapshot will then guide HUD in giving us the funds that we need to meet the identified need,” said Roark.

Roark and Executive Director for Domestic Rape and Crisis Center Sharon Armstrong are a part of the BOS Balance of State Region 8 and Continuum of Care Southeastern Regional Committee on Homelessness which meets on a monthly basis to cater to their needs.

“It’s important to do this because the Domestic Violence victims are also put in a situation where they are considered homeless, so we want to be able to service any victims and help find place for the homeless to help our community,” said Armstrong.

Community partners who helped put the event together were Pastor Mitchell Johnson and First Lady Kimmie Johnson of Joy Ministries and Rainbow 66 Storehouse, Pastor Robert Macy of Church and Community, Sharon Rogers of Rogers Consulting, John Easterling Senior Staffing Manager of Workforce Unlimited, Fullers of Pembroke, Committee Members of BOS COC Southeastern Regional and host of volunteers.

Even though the leaders spread the information all over the county, visiting churches and place where the homeless stayed, the event had a low turnout. Armstrong remained positive, however, understanding that many do not want to be seen.

“We plan to have a better turnout for the PIT 2020 next year and maybe we will have more partners to help who know homeless people,” added Armstrong.

For those who do not think the problem serious, the fact show that it is.

“In the first six months, we have serviced over 200 people, almost 300, and we still have five months to go for our fiscal year. The numbers can fluctuate,” said Armstrong.

“You also have to look at the fact that Scotland county doesn’t have a large homeless shelter, they have concerned citizens for the homeless who work to meet the need the best they can,” said Roark. “But the beds are short compared to the need so we will never have a complete picture of homelessness without having the resources to begin to meet the need, but the need is not being met as it stands. So, having increased funding opportunities and increased resources would be good for our community.”

Those in need of help can call 2-1-1 to be connected to services in the area. The Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center is always looking for volunteers, to help call Sharon Armstrong at 910-276-5505.

