BOE meets, joint statement released from sheriff, supertintendent

LAURINBURG — Members of the Scotland County Board of Education met for an emergency closed session Wednesday to consult with the board attorney on a legal matter. Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lloyd Goins was included in most of the meeting and, after more than two hours, the board adjourned without further action or comment.

The meeting comes on the heels of a social media threat against Carver Middle School by students last week.

A joint statement on Wednesday by Scotland County Schools and the Sheriff’s Office — signed by Superintendent Ron Hargrave and Sheriff Ralph Kersey — claimed that, on Jan. 24, “two brave students” reported to administration that students were making threats online against other students and staff at the school.

Following protocol, the school reported the information to district administration and to law enforcement. Both school officials and the Sheriff’s Office worked together and determined that there was no immediate physical threat to students or faculty. The investigation, however, is continuing to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The release also stated that “it was also reported that the threat was supposed to be carried out on Friday, Jan. 25. Again, after preliminary investigations on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office determined that the threat had been eliminated from the school and that the school was safe for normal operation on Friday. Scotland County Schools and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office would not have allowed school to be held on Friday if we had any indication that the campus was unsafe for students and staff.”

In addition, the release stated that there was not a “hit list” that included any specific students by name, though in some messages students did include the names of two staff members. Due to communication issues that spread throughout social media, it was also added that both entities recognized one area that needed improvement was communication, with each other along with parents, guardians, staff, and community.

In a post from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division on Wednesday, which has since been deleted, six students were given juvenile petitions along with a request from juvenile services for the students to be ordered to secure custody and confined within a declared juvenile detention facility. Due to the alleged threat, the students have a state statute of communicating threats of mass violence upon a school campus, which is a Class H felony.

At a parent meeting at Carver on Tuesday, school officials assure parents that there would be increased security around the school for the next several days and has been. Many are stationed inside the school and those outside are likely using unmarked cars so parents.

The Criminal Investigative Division of the Sheriff’s Office, along with the school system, are both open for any student or family from Carver Middle School, and any questions, comments or concerns.