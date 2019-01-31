Scotland County parents welcome babies

PINEHURST — Several newborns were celebrated by Scotland County parents in January.

The following parents authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital …

— Jan. 6: Brianna Hannan and Myzhere Brown, Laurinburg, a daughter, Mari’ona Sky Brown

— Jan. 8: Charity Sybrell Jackson, Wagram, a daughter, Aiyanna Janelle Carter

— Jan. 9: Reva Jackson, Laurinburg, a son, Raylin Mavrick Jackson

— Jan. 17: Maegan Miloncus and Joseph Pate, Laurinburg, a son, Grayson Michael Pate

— Jan. 23: Stephanie Graham, Laurinburg, a daughter, Adaleigh Brielle Graham