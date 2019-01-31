Pressing toward the mark before us

While he was in chains, Paul desired that believers were not restrained in any way by false doctrines. One of the greatest threats to the church came from Judaizers who taught a mixture of the Law and grace.

On its surface this mixture seemed right because people so readily accept a salvation by works. Man wants so desperately to “feel good” about himself rather than feel so desperate about his helplessness in his sins. We have “no confidence in the flesh” because our only hope is in Christ Jesus.

If anyone could claim confidence in the flesh, Paul would have been qualified. Before he was saved Paul lived a moral life, appearing righteous in the eyes of men. He obeyed the Law and he was a Jew defending the religion of his people.

Having these advantages, Paul discovered they were nothing when he found salvation in Christ Jesus, saying, “what things were gain to me, those I counted loss for Christ.” He compared what he had in the world to what he gained in his relationship with the Lord, and found those worldly things amounted to nothing.

Paul willingly “lost” everything interfering with his relationship with Jesus that he might experience the “excellency of the knowledge of Christ.” It is one thing to know about Christ, but something entirely different to know Christ as Redeemer and Savior. Jesus was Paul’s Lord, and therefore the One for whom he lived.

Paul could not find righteousness in his obedience to the Law, but he lived as a righteous man by his faith in Christ. This is what happens to all who yield to Christ Jesus as Lord and Savior. He is the only One who is righteous, and when we are saved, He puts that righteousness on believers.

Paul said he knew the power of Christ’s resurrection. There is power in the resurrection because it encourages believers. It helps us understand What wonderful encouragement we have in the resurrection since it assures us of God’s power in transforming us from being dead in sins and trespasses to people alive in Christ.

Having said these things, where did the apostle find himself? He admitted that he had not achieved perfection, but his one objective every day was to walk more closely with Jesus. The past was in the past, and he reached for all that Christ Jesus had in His purpose for Paul.

Our lives are not placed in holding patterns when we are saved, and it is because of the “high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” There is a goal set before believers, and as the objects of grace and mercy, we must never give up and we ought to let God work in and through us as we move closer to the high calling.

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]