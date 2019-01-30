Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to the police department Wednesday that when she was gone someone had pried open her back door causing $400 damage. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Terrace Circle reported to the police department Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen his wallet out of his vehicle. It was found nearby and brought to the police station with the credit and debit cards still in it but $65 cash missing. There was no damage to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Terrace Circle reported to the police department Wednesday that someone had broken into her vehicle. Nothing was reported missing and there was no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into her vehicle. Nothing was reported missing and the vehicle had been left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had taken her Glock 43 9mm pistol valued at $350 from her bedroom closet.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Head Start on Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Wednesday than an unknown person had cut the fence on the property valued at $300.

