Red carpet to roll out for ‘Night to Shine’

LAURINBURG — On Feb. 8, volunteers for Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine prom will roll out the red carpet for those with special needs who are age 14 and above at St. John’s Association Building at 6 p.m. The night will feature a DJ, professional photographer, shoe shining station and much more for guests.

This event is made possible in part by the Tim Tebow Foundation, community members and one Scotland High School senior’s passion to make a difference in the lives of those with special needs.

For the last two years, Ali Andrews has had the opportunity to work as an aid for students with special needs at her school, an experience that she holds very close to her heart.

Andrews hopes that the Night to Shine event will not only bring the community together, but that guests will “feel supported and loved.”

Initially, after hearing about the Night to Shine, she took the idea to her pastor, requesting that her church sponsor the event.

“I was overwhelmed by the possibility and thrilled that she had such an interest and passion for people with special needs,” said Wayne Wike, pastor of First Baptist Church of Laurinburg.

Andrews is known for her positivity, patience and heart.

Brian Edkins, principal of Scotland High School, describes Andrews as a “day brightener” who wants to “help and do so much for so many.”

She does this through her involvement in the Beta Club, Student Government Association and involvement in the community.

The key to juggling it all is simple for Andrews.

“Prioritize,” she said. “If it’s important enough, you put your time to it.”

The event has already done so much to bring the community together. According to Amy Andrews, the Sheriff’s Office and Scotland County Emergency Medical Services will provide personnel to help provide extra security and medical services for guests.

In addition, Scissor’s Palace Salon & Boutique and Helping Hand will help provide makeovers and dresswear.

While guests enjoy the dance floor and other amenities, a separate room will be provided for parents and caretakers to relax and socialize with each other.

“I think there’s a need for parents and caretakers to network with each other,” Andrews said.

This will give them an opportunity to share experiences and even extend their support systems.

In addition, another room will be designated for guests who might need to take a break from the party, where trained medical personnel including therapists will be standing by.

Registrations will be taken through Friday this week.

In addition, donations can be made to St. John’s Association by check with “Night to Shine” written in the memo line.

For information on the event, how to volunteer or help, contact Amy Andrews by phone at 252-412-0556 or email [email protected]

According to the Tim Tebow Foundation, Inc. website, “Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.”

