Laurinburg may become a retirement destination

LAURINBURG — If Cory Hughes has his way, more northerners may come to tour and retire in Laurinburg in the foreseeable future.

Hughes is the executive director for Scotland County Tourism Development Authority and attended the Ideal Living Resort and Retiring Expo in Long Island, New York, with Retire NC — a company operating under Visit NC.

Visit NC’s André Nabors and Heidi Walters, along with Scotland County TDA and New Bern CVB, promoted North Carolina as a retirement destination at the event. The Retire website quoted that attendees talked with experts from towns and community developers to gain insights and get answers to help plan, design and enjoy their retirement.

North Carolina has consistently been one of the most requested states by the attendees. The website also added that the Expo drew more than 1,100 potential retirees from the region who were interested in exploring opportunities and conversing with exhibitors from across the Southeast.

“Most are from the northeast and we call them ‘Halfbacks,’” said Hughes. “They are residents who moved from up north like New York down to Florida, decided that was too far away and wanted to move halfway back. North Carolina is the halfway point between New York and Florida.”

He said attendees are in their late 50s and 60s, and that 85 to 90 percent of them are still working. Nabors shared that many northerners have pensions and, when they retire, they want it to last. He said those pension wouldn’t last very long up north, being eaten up by the cost of living and taxes, primarily property taxes.

“I have not met someone with property taxes below $15,000, staying in a 2,000 square foot home that costs $300,000 in Long Island,” said Nabors. “I tell them the property taxes in Laurinburg average $1,000 to $1,500. That is 10 percent of what they are paying now. People have told me, ‘We’re moving tomorrow, this is ridiculous!’”

Hughes added that many of those interested in moving south want to experience all four seasons, and downsize.

“Many don’t understand when we break up the state into three parts: the Coast, Piedmont, and the Mountains. The conversation consists of what type of lifestyle they want. Many are tired of traffic and want to compress. This gives me the chance to mention Scotland County and Laurinburg,” said Hughes.

Hughes added that visitors to Scotland County annually spend $44 million, generate $7.37 million in payroll in Scotland County, and create a tax savings of $359 for every Scotland County household. He mentioned that this was his first trade show and he hopes to go again.

“I have a better plan to market Laurinburg because I know what they want — to talk about affordability and to educate them as we revisit,” said Hughes.

Visit NC attended the Expo to continue its efforts to promote the N.C. Certified Retirement Community Program, which consists of Asheboro, Eden, Edenton, Elizabeth City, Jamestown/High Point, Laurinburg, Lenoir, Lumberton, Marion, Mount Airy, New Bern, Pittsboro, Reidsville, Roanoke Rapids, Sanford, Tarboro, Washington, and Winterville.

Learn more about Laurinburg and Scotland County at www.retirenc.com, www.retire-laurinburg.com or www.laurinburgchamber.com.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

