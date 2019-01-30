Lawsuits: At least 3 abused

at camp for chronically ill

DURHAM (AP) — Lawsuits against Duke University allege counselors at a camp for sick children negligently left campers unattended and that at least one child coerced others into sex acts.

The lawsuits from 2017 and 2019 were filed by guardians of two children who say they were abused by another camper at Camp Kaleidoscope, and one child who says he was psychologically harmed by seeing the acts. The lawsuits were first reported Tuesday by Indy Week .

00:17 / 00:30

SKIP AD

Duke University spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said that the university was declining to comment.

The lawsuits allege the sex acts happened in a cabin housing five boys between the ages 7 and 10 when adults left them unsupervised while attending meetings. The lawsuits allege that at least one of the bunkmates had a pre-existing sexually transmittable disease.

***

No new debt in Republicans’

school construction plan

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina Senate Republicans have unveiled a public school construction plan that wouldn’t require additional borrowing that GOP House Speaker Tim Moore and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper support.

House Majority Leader Harry Brown and other senators filed a measure Wednesday that would expand a recently created state capital construction fund. The bill would direct a higher percentage of annual state revenues go to the fund. Brown tells reporters the amplified fund would generate $2 billion over nine years for K-12 school construction and maintenance.

Moore has been promoting his proposed $1.9 billion bond package that would go to voters in a 2020 referendum. Cooper also backs a debt package. Brown said at a news conference the Senate GOP proposal would be less expensive over time and distribute money quicker.

***

Authorities: Officer accused

crimes against child kills self

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says a Fayetteville police officer found dead was accused of crimes against a child.

News outlets report the SBI said Tuesday that 31-year-old Wade Lane Lee Jr. was found dead Sunday on an interstate median from an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound. The Fayetteville Police Department said Monday that it had received a criminal complaint against one of its officers on Friday and said that officer had died Sunday.

The department declined on Monday to identify the officer, citing concerns of “revictimizing” the complainant. Arrest warrants were obtained for the officer on Friday. Authorities haven’t specified what charges the officer faced. City officials say the officer personally knew the child.

The police department says the warrants have since been withdrawn due to the death.

***

Bojangles’ biscuit served

to deputy had obscenity

RICHLANDS (AP) — A Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputy got a rude message when he got home with food from Bojangles’ and found “FU” written in icing on his biscuits, WCTI reported.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted or hidden, Deputy Daniel Pridgen said he was in uniform waiting almost half an hour to get his food at the Bojangles’ in Richlands, North Carolina. The post is still available in screen shots on the store’s Facebook page.

He called the message “pure hatred” in the post.

“The manager of the restaurant contacted me within 30 minutes of it happening and they said they dealt with it accordingly,” Pridgin told the newspaper. “So I’ve really got no complaints.”