16 complete RichmondCC’s EMT class

HAMLET – Sixteen students completed the Emergency Medical Technician-Basic program at Richmond Community College on January 23 and are on the career path to becoming a first responder.

Family and friends, gathered to recognize these students for completing the five-month program, which includes training in anatomy and physiology, lifting/moving patients, CPR, respiration and artificial ventilation, soft tissue trauma and many other areas. The EMT – Basic course is also filled with practical, hands-on exercises and an extensive ethics section that is woven throughout the training experience.

Neil Parrisher, director of Public Safety at RichmondCC, noted that it is always exciting to see this number of students complete this program.

“These students are very well prepared and ready to sit for the state exam,” said Parrisher. “The EMT training is extensive and will have students prepared to succeed in this medical career.”

By obtaining an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic certification, an individual can then move on to advanced EMT training followed by earning a paramedic certification. Locally, EMT’s earn between $23,000 and $51,000 annually with an expected increase in job demand for 11 percent over the next 10 years.

Completing the EMT course were Bryan Beach, Christie Warren, Keyshawn Melton, Zac Sharpe, Bryan Lee, Brenden Watson, Kyle Pedley, April Whitley, Heather Bellamy, Kim Gatlin, Paige Bellamy, Nathan Singletary, Sonia McCormick and Summer Dawkins, all of Richmond County. Breanna Hoffman and Michelle Frazier of Scotland County.

The next EMT- Basic course at Richmond Community College will start Feb. 6. Call Parrisher at 910-410-1708 for more information.

Kacie Hamby is the assistant cirector of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_BLET.jpg