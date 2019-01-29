Local NAUW provides community outreach

LAURINBURG — Local women are making a difference in Scotland County with a goal in mind: to uphold their community outreach mission to serve others.

The Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women reached out to those in need during the 2018 holiday season, giving assistance to a family who suffered losses during Hurricane Florence. A student in the class of NAUW member Chaka Smith was all smiles as she and her family received shoes, clothing, household items, a car seat and other vital items to help her family recover.

“The hurricanes provided an opportunity to fulfill that part of our mission,” said Dorothy Tyson, president of the Laurinburg branch of NAUW.

But the organization did not stop there, giving a Thanksgiving harvest basket to Karen Russell after she had just been released from a hospital stay. The basket contained 75 canned goods, more than 20 packaged goods, a ham and a turkey — all delivered by NAUW member Sheila Swift to Russell.

Then, the local NAUW branch noticed the recent hurricanes, Matthew and Florence, created an urgent need for linen donations. So the group offered comforters, sheets, blankets, and more — especially those displaced due to excessive flooding.

A press release from the group read: “NAUW members Marie Willis, Barbara Kelly, Kristen Patterson and Shelia Swift spearheaded a drive to secure items to be delivered to the church and community services for those in need.”

A Mardi Gras event was also held, and a Debutante Pageant helped the group to give $5,000 in scholarships to five young women.

“This was a fantastic event — I will definitely be returning next year,” said Gladys Stafford.

The National Association of University Women was founded in 1924 in Washington, D.C. The mission of NAUW is to serve women, youth and the disadvantaged in our communities and in developing countries by addressing educational issues, advancing the status of women’s issues, and collaborating with allied organizations.

Any woman holding a bachelor’s or higher degree from an accredited college, university or scientific school is eligible for membership in the National Association of University Women.

The press release added: “The Laurinburg Branch members believe that we are at our best when we are well-rounded participants in all the joyful facets of living.”

