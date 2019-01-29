Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street had reported to the police department that a black and green bike, a blue four-wheeler, black and green dirt bike, and a hammer totaling $1,310 were taken from a storage unit. An East Covington Street reported Monday that she had found the items behind her property on Fourth Street.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Highland Drive reported to the police department that someone had broke her passenger causing $150 damage and stealing a $15 rope.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Dunbar Street reported to the police department that unknown persons had stolen several items out of two vehicles on the property. Items included a purse along with credit cards and a checkbook. No damage was reported to either vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Monday that two flat-screen TVs and a PlayStation Four valued at $1,100 were taken.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Dunbar Drive reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into his vehicle and stole a Toshiba laptop, Kindle tablet and memorable Marine coin totaling $500. There was no damage to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital on Monday after an employee reported that her wallet was taken from her office.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Woodburn Road reported to the police department on Monday that four bikes were stolen from the residence valued at $275. Three were outside the residence while one was inside the patio.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Head Start on Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that someone had cut the chain link fence on the property valued at $600.

LAURINBURG — A vehicle parked on Biggs Street suffered $200 damage to the back window on Monday according to police.

Arson

LAURINBURG — The police department and fire department responded to a fire on Ashley Drive Monday. The fire caused damage to an air conditioning unit valued at $3,500. The investigation revealed that two juveniles, ages 7 and 14, were playing with matches by lighting pieces of paper on fire and throwing them into the air-conditioning unit causing it to catch fire. The incident has been turned over to juvenile detectives.

