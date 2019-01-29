Chamber welcomes new chairman

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed a new chairman for 2019, and the man for the job is a Laurinburg native.

Jay Todd has stepped up to the plate to fill the shoes of Matt Pracht, chairman of the 2018 board of directors. He was ushered in officially on Thursday during the Chamber’s annual banquet and business meeting.

Todd holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Saint Andrews University and a master’s in business administration from Elon University. He is the chief operations oOfficer for Service Thread, a local company that makes wire and cable, hose reinforcement, industrial yarn, fabric and tarps, and much more for other companies.

According to the www.servicethread.com, Todd has helped the business expand by 100 employees and $14 million.

Carrying those accomplishments and with 23 years in the business, he caught the attention of the Chamber board. Executive Director Chris English said the position is an honor for being successful in business and being a successful Chamber partner.

“He has a strong business mind and loves Scotland County; he loves the employees at Service Thread and wants Scotland County to succeed as a whole.” said English. “I’ve known Jay since ninth grade and I’m excited to keep working with him.”

The new position seems to tie Todd’s love for the county and business — but for him, it is close to the heart.

“My grandfather was one of the first presidents of the Chamber, so I have a personal connection,” Todd said. “I grew up here and I am excited to have an opportunity to serve the Chamber this year.

“We have a lot of good things happening in Scotland County and I hope to help bring a lot more,” he added.

