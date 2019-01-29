Statement regarding incident at Carver Middle School

Late last week, it was reported to Carver’s administration that a student had made threats online against some students and staff at the school. Following policy and protocol, school administration immediately reported it to district administration and to law enforcement. Once reports such as these are turned over to law enforcement, they are in charge of the investigation. Detectives from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department asked school officials not to release any information to the public about the incident while the investigation was on-going and until otherwise instructed. It was quickly determined that there was no immediate threat to students and staff, so as not to hamper the ongoing investigation, Scotland County Schools complied with law enforcement’s request and refrained from making any public comment. Any threats of violence against our schools are a serious matter and are subject to disciplinary actions as well as potential criminal charges.

Our best safety measure is always if someone ‘sees something, say something’. We applaud the students who came forward to report the situation. This is an opportune time to discuss this situation with your children and emphasize that there are severe consequences of such actions, even if the threat is made in jest. Please remind your children about the importance of reporting any suspicious or potentially threatening activity to an adult as soon as possible.

The safety of our students and staff is and will remain of paramount importance. This day and time, we cannot be too careful. We must take even the smallest threat seriously, and we must have the proper authorities investigate every incident. We will continue to work together with law enforcement to investigate this and any other threat against our schools, students, or staff.

Meredith Bounds

Public Information Officer

Scotland County Schools