NC Faculty Council creates Silent Sam advisory committee

CHAPEL HILL — The UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Council have approved the creation of a faculty advisory committee focused on the disposition of Silent Sam.

Students, professors, and faculty made the decision Friday, Jan. 10.

Leslie Parise, who chairs the Faculty Council, said she hopes the new year brings the start of a progressive chapter in the university’s history.

“This is history in the making, and we are part of it,” Parise said.

The faculty advisory committee will have up to 15 members, appointed by Parise, after nominations are made. The committee aims to provide input to the university administration, but whether it will actually have a say in the deliberations over Silent Sam’s is uncertain.

Protestors toppled the confederate monument Aug. 19, and university administrators have struggled to determine the statue’s fate.

Complicating things is a 2015 law protecting the movement of historic monuments without permission from the N.C. Historical Commission. The law requires that any monument removed from its location be returned to a place of similar prominence. If the monument wasn’t originally at a museum, mausoleum, or cemetery, it can’t be moved to any of those locations.

Parise said the ultimate legal authority over Silent Sam lies with the General Assembly — not with the university, the UNC Board of Governors, or with the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees.

“They can fix this with a stroke of a pen,” Parise said.

Neither the General Assembly nor the N.C. Historical Commission have taken responsibility for the statue’s fate. Instead, university officials are trying to find a solution for Silent Sam that works within the law.

The BOT in December approved a proposal from UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt to rehouse Silent Sam in a $5.3 million historical center to be built at Odum Village.

Few people were happy with the idea. Those who wanted the statue removed from campus criticized the idea of placing it back on campus in an expensive historical center. Others argued Silent Sam’s rightful place was back on his pedestal at McCorkle Place, and nothing short of his return there would do.

Some graduate students and teacher assistants took threatened to withhold final grades if Silent Sam returned to campus. They could have held hostage some 2,000 grades if the university administration failed to meet protesters’ demands.

The threats proved premature, as the University Board of Governors rejected the BOT proposal during a Dec. 14 meeting. Instead, the BOG created a five-member task force to help the BOT in devising a new plan for Silent Sam by March 15.

UNC-Chapel Hill Provost Robert Blouin said he hasn’t heard from the BOG regarding what’s next.

“It has not been identified exactly what our role is in this task force,” Blouin said. “At least, as of right now, we do not have formal standing on the task force.”

Ed Fisher, a public health professor, said it’s disappointing the BOG has failed to communicate with Blouin or Folt about what they have in mind.

“That, to me, in addition to all of the issues, just seems like colossally bad organizational management,” Fisher said.

Blouin blamed the holidays for the lack of communication. He told the faculty council they are still awaiting instruction from the BOG.

“We have given them all the information. They have full knowledge and understanding of all the work that went into creating this resolution,” Blouin said.

Folt was scheduled to speak at the council meeting, but she was unable to attend.

Parise said it’s important to remember Folt is on the university’s side and is trying to navigate a complicated situation.

“From my viewpoint, UNC has a very complex governance structure above us,” Parise said. “When that governance structure is aligned, it’s fine. … But, when things are not in alignment, it can be difficult for any leader.”

Harry Watson, a history professor, said everyone at the university — from the faculty to the student body — should be involved in the decision-making process over Silent Sam.

“We’re not going to achieve any kind of peace on this issue without some form of workable community consensus on what the outcome is,” Watson said.

