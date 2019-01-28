LAURINBURG — A blast from the past filled the room at Scotch Meadows Country Club during the “Rock This Town” 1960s-style fundraiser sponsored by Scotland County Humane Society on Saturday.

Attendees came in full costume and enjoyed music, heavy appetizers and drinks.

“It was a really fun night,” said Jennifer McRae, marketing manager for the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “It was full of great people and great company, we got to take a fun photo with a 1968 Volkswagen.”

Beachum McDougald wrote about the event, remembering the ’60s as though it was just yesterday.

“Last night, Rock this Town … succeeded in transforming most of us back to those peaceful musical and cultural memories and also exposing a younger generation to a wee taste of those days that are forever in our memories,” he wrote.

He added that America was torn apart, and it was a sometimes painful and unlikely time to “come of age.”

Beachum listed the bad that happened during the decade — like the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and presidential candidate Robert “Bobby” Kennedy — as well as the violent and painful civil rights struggle and war in Vietnam.

McDougald also mentioned the good.

“The United States sent its first astronaut into space and later to orbit the earth — three times! It ended with a few miracles: “Broadway” Joe Namath led the heavy underdogs, the New York Jets, to the first Super Bowl win by an AFL team; Astronaut Neil Armstrong walked on the moon; the once “laughing stock” New York Mets won the World Series, and … I graduated from Scotland High School,” he wrote. “Miracles never ceased!”

He said the music of the 1960s was “our necessary balm for surviving the turbulent decade.”

The DJ for the night was Benny Stewart, a fellow SHS graduate with McDougald, and members danced the night away for a good cause. The party had a silent auction and all money raised by the event will help provide animals with medical care — such as vaccinations and spaying or neutering before adoption.

Fun event a fundraiser to benefitScotland County Humane Society