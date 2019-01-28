Sheriff’s office makes 15 arrests after operation

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation to arrest and charge those with outstanding various related warrants.

During the week of Jan. 14-20 the Narcotic Unit, along with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office Road Platoons, arrested 15 out of 18 individuals with outstanding warrants. The 18 individuals are the result of a two-month undercover operation conducted with the county and the remaining three had yet to be apprehended.

Those arrested include:

— Robert Singletary of South Turnpike Road, who was charged with one count of trafficking schedule II controlled substance.

— Tyrone Allen Jones of Robinson Ave, Ellerbe, who was charged with one count of promotion of a sweepstakes business, conducting electronic server based entertainment game, possession of slot machines and city of Laurinburg planning and zoning violation

— Keisha Lingelbach of Haney Drive was charged with one count of promotion of a sweepstakes business, conducting electronic server-based entertainment game, possession of slot machines and city of Laurinburg planning and zoning violation.

— William Smiling of Hasty Road was charged with one count possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance.

— Teresa Stafford of Hasty Road was charged with one count possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance.

— Lori Prevatt of Hickory Street was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance and two counts maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance.

— Timothy Stevens Jr. of Milton Street was charged with three counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver crack cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Dablenski McNair of West Boulevard was charged with one count possession with intent to sell and deliver crack cocaine.

— George Mitchell of Bizzell Street was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule VI controlled substance.

— Michael Steven Ivey of Bayfield Road, Laurel Hill, was charged with one count possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, fugitive warrant for outstanding narcotic violation from the state of Missouri.

— Jordan Walters of Douglas Avenue, Laurel Hill, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance.

— Dashaun Corneluis of Pate Street, Laurel Hill, was charged with one count carrying concealed weapon or hand gun, possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance.

— Jennifer Cruz of South Pine Street was charged with one count possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance.

— Derran McClain of Deep Forest Drive, Durham, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule III, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule VI, felony conspiracy, possession of controlled substance confined facility, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

— Marcus Beatty of Chapel Hill Road, Durham, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule III, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule VI, felony conspiracy, possession of controlled substance confined facility, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Those not arrested, but have warrants, include:

— Edward Everette with the last known location of Charlotte Street who is wanted for possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule IV and felony conspiracy.

— Brittany Hunt of Barnes Bridge Road who is wanted for possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule IV and felony conspiracy.

— Christy Nicole Hall of Milton Street who is wanted for one count of trafficking Schedule II controlled substance.