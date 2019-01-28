Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into their residence. The suspect stole a 60-inch TV, a 40-inch TV, an Xbox One, a pair of UGGs, a Nike jacket, assorted rings, and an Apple watch totaling over $2,000.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Nic’s Pick Kwik No. 9 on McColl Road Friday after a black male stole two packs of beer. An employee told officers the male came in and took two 24-packs of Bud Light before walking out without paying.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Walmart on U.S. 401 Saturday after a report of a larceny. Loss prevention told officers a suspect too several items without paying before getting into a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and made a traffic stop in which the suspect was a passenger. The stolen items were located in the vehicle. Miranda Adcox, 29, of Farmwood Drive was arrested and charged with larceny and trespassing. She was given a $1,500 bond.

The driver, 38-year-old Brandy Robins, had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for communicating threats so she was also jailed under a $1,100 bond.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Produce Market Road reported to the police department Sunday that her 2003 GMC Envoy was stolen while she still had the keys in her possession.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Prince Street reported to the police department Monday that his 2006 green Subaru Outback was stolen out of his driveway. The vehicle had been stolen on Jan. 9 and recovered Jan. 11 but the original keys had not been returned with the vehicle. The victim said he believes that whoever took the car originally came back and took the car with the original key. In the process of stealing the vehicle the suspect hit the victims rental car as well.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had broken the window on his storage unit. The victim didn’t believe anything was missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ashley Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had shot the sliding glass patio door of the residence with a BB-gun causing $200 damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had keyed both his vehicles as well as damaged the windshield and dented the hood of one causing $5,500 in damages.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported that while she was walking on Hall Street on Friday when a male wearing a red and black shirt grabbed her by the shirt and stole $40 from her hand. She reported that he grabbed her so hard it ripped her shirt.

Found weapon

LAURINBURG — A man magnet fishing at the St. Andrews University lake recovered a Taurus Millennium G2 pistol on Friday. He turned it over to police but the firearm had been in the lake for a while and had rusted so officers were unable to read the serial number to find out if it was stolen.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Leolia Brown, 30, of Butler Street was given a criminal summons on Friday for trespassing.

LAURINBURG — Shelvy Williams, 33, of Ashley Drive was given a criminal summons on Friday for trespassing and communicating threats.

LAURINBURG — Sylvia Davis, 24, of Maple Street was given ma criminal summons Sunday for harassing phone calls.